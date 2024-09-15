WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 824,518 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1,650.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,518 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE CLF opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

