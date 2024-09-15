WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 422,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.25% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

