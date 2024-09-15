WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.