WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.93 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,939 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

