WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $19.38 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 85.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

