WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:WS opened at $32.81 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

