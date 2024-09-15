Williams Financial LLC Makes New $876,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,556,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

