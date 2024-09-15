Williams Financial LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $75,489,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

