Williams Financial LLC Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,653 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

