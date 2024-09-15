Williams Financial LLC Invests $732,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,300,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.22.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

