Williams Financial LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

