Williams Financial LLC Has $33.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 8.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after buying an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after buying an additional 442,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

