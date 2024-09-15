Williams Financial LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:KO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.