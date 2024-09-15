Williams Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,352.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

