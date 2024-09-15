Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 42,849 BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LCTD opened at $47.15 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $300.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.