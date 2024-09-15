William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 123,688 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,688 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $81,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

