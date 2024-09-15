William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,120,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.