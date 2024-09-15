William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 178.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

VCEL opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,582.42 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,169 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

