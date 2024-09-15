William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $61.34 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of Albany International worth $61,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,273,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

