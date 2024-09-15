William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.05 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $36,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

