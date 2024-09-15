William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.97 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,030 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Primo Water worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after buying an additional 91,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primo Water by 27.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,401,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.