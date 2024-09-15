William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.