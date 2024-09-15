William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.36% of Oxford Industries worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $85.15 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

