William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $32,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

