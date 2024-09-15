Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,583 shares of company stock worth $60,355,010. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

