Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.