Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

