Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,435,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 110,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 49,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.20. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

