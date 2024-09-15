Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 3.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $288.87 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

