Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

