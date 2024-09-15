Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

