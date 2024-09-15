Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,866,000 after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of KO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
