Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,876,200 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 1,217,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.1 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

