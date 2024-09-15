Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DELL opened at $114.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.