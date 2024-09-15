Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,199.91%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

