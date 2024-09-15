Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.71 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

