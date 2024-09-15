Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,330 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
