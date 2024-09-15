Weik Capital Management Purchases 7,235 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,744,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 88.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $21,020,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LW opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

