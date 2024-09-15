Weik Capital Management Buys 1,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

