Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASO. TD Cowen lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.