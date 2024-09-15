Wedbush Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $310.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.08.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.32. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in RH by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.