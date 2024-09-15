Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $169.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

