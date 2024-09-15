Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 7,765 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.