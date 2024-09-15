Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

