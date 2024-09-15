Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

