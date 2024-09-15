Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.0% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 664,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 60,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

