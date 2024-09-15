Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

