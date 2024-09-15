Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 545,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.62 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

