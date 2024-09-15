WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €36.80 ($40.44) and last traded at €36.80 ($40.44). Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.60 ($40.22).

WashTec Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.32 and a 200-day moving average of €38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.