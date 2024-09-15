WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €36.80 ($40.44) and last traded at €36.80 ($40.44). Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.60 ($40.22).
WashTec Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.32 and a 200-day moving average of €38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15.
WashTec Company Profile
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
