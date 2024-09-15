Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,913 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 286,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

